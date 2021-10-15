﻿State forces arrest 5 for gun-running attempt in Maguindanao

Five men, including two soldiers and a police officer, were arrested for an alleged gun-running attempt here Tuesday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao Police director, has requested to withhold the identities of the arrested suspects pending investigation.

“The police is conducting further investigation to determine if they have companions still out there,” Bongcayao said in an interview with reporters here.

Seized during the 11 a.m. operation in Barangay Tamontaka were one 5.56-mm. Bushmaster rifle, two 5.56 M16 rifles, one M4 Carbine rifle, two .45 caliber pistols, two Glock 17 pistols, one ZIGANA 9-mm. pistol, marked money, identification cards, and mobile phones.

“Some of the firearms recovered were either issued by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police,” Bongcayao said.

The other two nabbed by the joint police-military team during the operation were a civilian and an employee of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Bongcayao said an undercover agent posed as a buyer of the firearms that were being sold for PHP500,000 during the entrapment operation.

Source: Philippines News Agency