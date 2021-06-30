﻿Sta. Rosa City starts Covid-19 vaccination for A4 workers

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Gilbert Lora was initially hesitant about getting vaccinated with a coronavirus shot due to the negative feedback about some vaccines.

At the end of the day, however, the 37-year-old security guard from Biñan realizes that with his line of job, he needs to get inoculated.

“Syempre, andoon na yung pag-aalangan kasi alam mo naman ‘yung media, maraming lumalabas na negative, pero kailangan na kasi ng vaccine lalo na sa security kasi kami ‘yung may direct contact doon sa mga tao. Kami yung nasa front-liners ng mga companies na binabantayan namin (Of course, the hesitancy is there because the media would report the negative feedback of the vaccines, but the security force has to be vaccinated now because we have direct contact to the people. We are among the front-liners of the companies we are guarding),” Lora said on Wednesday.

Lora, currently stationed at the Laguna Technopark also in Biñan, is one of five essential workers in the A4 priority group (essential workers) who received a jab during a ceremonial activity at the Ayala Malls Solenad here.

This, as the province has begun inoculating the A4 workers within its jurisdiction.

Lora said the vaccination for the group would be a huge step in fully reopening crucial sectors in the economy that would help the Philippines bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

“Importante sa amin ito. Malaking bagay ‘yung vaccine kasi syempre proteksyon sa sarili, sa kasama, at sa mga (This is important to us. The vaccine is a huge thing because, of course, it’s our protection to ourselves, to our peers, and to our) relatives,” he said.

Asked if he is already feeling the effect of the Sinovac vaccine that was given to him, Lora said, “So far, wala pa naman akong nararamdaman. Normal pa naman ‘yun (I haven’t felt something. It’s still normal).”

Among those who witnessed the event were Sta. Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Ayala Healthcare Holdings president Paolo Borromeo, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Interior Assistant Secretary Francisco Cruz, and National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

Around 600 employees either from Ayala-owned properties like Laguna Technopark or from the stalls inside Ayala Malls Solenad were vaccinated on the first day of the vaccination drive inside the mall

Source: Philippines News Agency