﻿Srigao City, 6 Surigao Norte towns placed under MECQ

BUTUAN CITY – Surigao City and six other Surigao del Norte towns will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) beginning Friday (May 28) due to the continuing spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In an executive order on Tuesday, Gov. Francisco Matugas said the MECQ status for Surigao City and the towns of Claver, Gigaquit, Gen. Luna, Malimono, Placer, and Sison will last until June 4 and may be extended depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in the areas.

“The immediate rise in cases is very alarming, to say the least, indicating rapid and widespread transmission within the city and the aforementioned municipalities,” Matugas noted in the order.

Government and private hospitals in the province were nearing capacity, the governor said, adding that the active cases may not be “reflective of the situation due to the limited testing capacity.”

As of Tuesday, Surigao del Norte has recorded a total of 1913 Covid-19 cases with separate 973 cases in Surigao City.

Matugas also took note of the “unbridled movement of residents” that contributed to the spike of Covid-19 cases in said areas.

Under MECQ, all residents–especially minors, seniors, pregnant women, and those with health issues–are ordered not to go out of their homes during the quarantine, except for essential activities.

The directive said movements of individuals shall be limited only to work duties in offices, establishments and industries, and in accessing essential goods and “very important transactions.”

Barangay officials in the MECQ areas were also ordered to issue quarantine pass for household members authorized to access necessities, foodstuff, and essential health services.

No passes will be issued to minors, seniors, pregnant women, and persons with comorbidities during the MECQ.

Workers in public and private establishments will be required to present their company IDs and proof of employment while those in the informal sectors will be asked to secure a work pass from the Mayor’s office, the order said.

Religious gatherings will be allowed with 30 percent of the venue capacity while wakes and funerals shall only be limited to family members.

During the MECQ, indoor dine-in services of food establishments will be prohibited while face-to-face school classes at all levels are suspended.

Curfew hours will also be implemented in the MECQ areas from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. with the exception of those who are rendering services in peace and security, health, emergency situations, and in the power and water utilities.

“Each barangay shall set up checkpoints to monitor the movement of persons without valid passes. Barangay officials who will fail to implement the order shall be held administratively liable for gross neglect of duty,” Matugas said.

As of Tuesday, Surigao del Norte and Surigao City had 251 active cases, with 103 Covid-19 related deaths since last year

Source: Philippines News Agency