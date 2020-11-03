﻿Spilling ops persist as Ambuklao, Binga dams’ water rises

Water level in Ambuklao and Binga dams rose despite spilling operations in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni), prompting the facilities to continue releasing water.

The rise means the water from “Rolly” downpour continues flowing into those dams, noted Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Rosalie Pagulayan on Tuesday.

“They’re spilling to balance water inflow and outflow since having too much water in the dams is bad for these facilities,” she said.

She said water in a dam must be at a level that will not compromise the facility’s structure.

PAGASA reported 6 a.m. water level in Ambuklao and Binga dams on Tuesday at 751.31 meters and 574.42 meters, respectively.

The levels are correspondingly 0.07 meters and 0.58 meters higher than the dams’ water levels 24 hours earlier, PAGASA said.

On the other hand, the dams’ 6 a.m. water levels on Nov. 2 were correspondingly 0.22 meters and 0.48 meters lower than what these were during the same period on Nov. 1.

According to PAGASA, the dams released water on both dates.

Spilling operations of Ambuklao and Binga dams were still in progress as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A gate of Ambuklao and two gates of Binga were open to accommodate the spilling operations.

“Rolly” continues moving away and is no longer directly affecting the country, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau expects “Rolly” to be already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday (Nov. 4).

Source: Philippines News Agency