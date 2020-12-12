﻿Spike in OF recoveries recorded this week: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that 433 more Filipinos abroad survived the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total number of recoveries to 7,997 as of Dec. 12.

The highest number of recoveries was logged on Dec. 11 following belated reports in one country in the Asia Pacific, the DFA said.

Some 629 new Covid-19 cases were also recorded from Dec. 6 up to the present, bringing the case count of Filipinos abroad to 12,300.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 860 after 12 deaths were logged in the Asia Pacific, one in Europe, and one in the Americas.

To date, there are 3,443 active cases of Covid-19 abroad. At least 745 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 309 in Europe, 2,330 in the Middle East/Africa, and 59 in the Americas.

The Middle East/Africa still has the highest number of active cases as well as recoveries at 4,664 and fatalities at 553.

Of the total fatalities caused by Covid-19 among overseas Filipinos, 189 were from the Americas, 97 from Europe, and 21 from the Asia Pacific.

Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of those under treatment saw a slight increase to 27.95 percent, a decrease in Covid-19 recoveries to 64.80 percent, while total fatalities remained at 7.25 percent.

Source: Philippines News agency