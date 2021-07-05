﻿Special night vaccination drive caters to Divisoria workers

Porters, pedicab drivers, and vendors took advantage of the city of Manila’s night vaccination along Recto Avenue on Sunday to finally avail of their protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

A total of 720 were inoculated from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday along the busy thoroughfare, near Juan Luna Street, in Tondo.

The local government included those who bring and deliver produce in Recto and Divisoria markets from provinces in Northern, Central, and Southern Luzon.

The second night vaccination on Monday will allot 1,000 doses.

As of 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, the capital city has already deployed 726,257 Covid-19 jabs, with 166,392 already fully vaccinated.

For Sunday alone, 39,922 received their first dose.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the night vaccination is part of the city’s goal to inoculate as many people as possible at the shortest time.

“Itong special vaccination na ito, ginawa po namin ito sa Recto para sa mga trabahador na hindi makapunta sa vaccination site tuwing araw dahil kailangan maghanapbuhay (This special vaccination was done in Recto for workers who are unable to go to vaccination sites during the day because they need to earn a living),” Domagoso said in a statement on Monday. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency