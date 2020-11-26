﻿Speaker’s bureau to boost anti-insurgency drive: PRO6

A speaker’s bureau has been established by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO6) to boost its anti-terrorism campaign by spreading awareness among the public and other law enforcers.

PRO6 spokesperson Lt. Col. Joem Malong on Wednesday said that 20 selected personnel composed of Police Commissioned and Police Non- Commissioned Officers assigned at Police Community Affairs and Development Division (RCADD), Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 (RMFB6) initially joined the five–day Speakers Bureau Training on Anti- Terrorism that kicked off Nov. 24 at the Camp Martin Delgado here.

The training seeks to equip them with skills on how to conduct lectures, organize and mobilize members of the community in responding to the “infiltration of terrorism in their respective areas”.

The speakers’ group will also serve as resource persons leading the anti-terrorism drive of their respective units.

“They will lead the community anti-terrorism awareness activities,” she said.

The initiative also hoped to strengthen the efforts of the PNP organization under the Whole-of-Nation Approach through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

PRO 6 chief of directorial staff Col. Martin Defensor, in his message during the opening of the training, said the creation of the bureau is part of the “multi-pronged approach” against the communist terrorist group (CTG).

“Since 2018, we have continuously gained ground against the CTGs in the whole country through a multi-pronged approach. The creation of this speaker’s bureau is part of that approach. Soon, we hope to address the root causes of insurgency to end local armed conflict in the countryside,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency