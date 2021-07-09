﻿Spare Marawi rehab from politics, task force chief tells critics

Government critics should spare the ongoing rehabilitation of Marawi City from their “vicious politics and vested interests”, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chief, said.

Del Rosario called on politicians to stop spreading wrong information about rehabilitation efforts in the war-torn city.

“To our critics, please spare Marawi City from your vested interests and vicious politics. If you mean well as alleged Maranaw leaders, be part of the solution and not of the problem by stopping the spread of unfounded and deceitful statements,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Del Rosario said ongoing constructions in the city apply the whole-of-nation approach to fast-track the rehabilitation process.

“To say that nothing has been accomplished after four years of hard work is not only an outrageous lie but an outright insult to our Maranaw brothers and sisters who have all been exerting full support to the city’s rehabilitation,” he said.

Attempts to discredit the government over slow rehabilitation are “politically motivated now that we are nearing elections,” Del Rosario said.

The TFBM chair reiterated the Marawi rehabilitation remains on track and will be completed within the Duterte administration.

Contrary to what is being peddled by critics, del Rosario said much has been accomplished one year after the actual reconstruction of public infrastructures.

In the former “ground zero” composed of 24 barangays, he said the completion rate is about 68 percent.

The TFBM, along with its 56 implementing agencies, have been relentless in carrying out the rebuilding process amid the prevailing health crisis and the bad weather in the city, assured del Rosario.

“The TFBM and its member agencies have been religiously working to fast-track the completion of their respective projects,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency