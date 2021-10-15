﻿Spanish man to be arraigned on sexual abuse raps

A 36-year-old Spanish national facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, an official of the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday.

“A commitment order was issued against accused Franco Sanchez on 01 October 2021. The arraignment is set for 15 October 2021. There is a pending motion to dismiss filed by the accused on the basis of an affidavit of desistance. The prosecution will oppose the said motion,” DOJ spokesperson, Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said in a message to reporters.

Villar, however, added that the accused was allowed to post bail

“He posted bail. He cannot get out of the country though, because there is an HDO (hold departure order),” Villar said, adding that the HDO was issued last September 2.

The suspect Francisco Manuel Sanchez de Oria, also known as Franco Sanchez, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and RA 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act before the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 15.

Sanchez allegedly met the 16-year-old female victim online last year and brought her to his residence in Taguig, where he supplied her with drugs and had sex with her.

The minor also said Sanchez recorded her and a certain “Gil” while having sex.

In August, a Pasay court issued a warrant of arrest for similar charges against a 61-year-old former United States Embassy officer, Dean Edward Cheves, for allegedly having sex with a minor during his posting in the Philippines.

Cheves, who served in Manila between September 2020 to February this year, has been charged in the United States before a federal grand jury in the state of Virginia.

Source: Philippines News Agency