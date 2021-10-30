﻿Spaniard pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of minor

The 36-year-old Spanish national charged with sexually abusing a minor in his house in Taguig City has pleaded not guilty.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary and spokesperson Emmeline Aglipay-Villar told reporters via text message that Franco Sanchez (Francisco Manuel Sanchez de Oria) has been arraigned and the pre-trial has been concluded.

The next hearing is set Dec. 7, 2021 for the presentation of the first witness for the prosecution, Villar said, adding that Sanchez’s motion to dismiss was denied by the Taguig Regional Trial Court.

The affidavit of desistance from the 16-year-old female complainant and included in the motion to dismiss was ruled as “unmeritorious”, with the court citing that “as a general rule, courts view unfavorably affidavits of desistance or a recantation of a victim’s testimony, since they can be easily be obtained” and that such affidavits are “viewed with suspicion and reservation”.

“The presiding judge stated that the dismissal of a child abuse case is prohibited if made solely on the basis of an affidavit of desistance or recantation submitted by the child and/or the child’s family, citing the Protocol for Case Management of Child Victims of Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation and DOJ Circular No. 2002-54. The presiding judge concluded that the affidavit of desistance did not exculpate the accused,” Villar said.

The DOJ circular directs the prosecution of offenders and “strong objection” to motions of dismissal despite the desistance of child-victims and their parents.

The affidavit stated that the girl “decided not to pursue the case against Franco Sanchez anymore” and that the misunderstanding and misapprehension of facts between them have been patched up.

Sanchez was charged with 10 counts of violations of Republic Act (RA) No. 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act) and one count of violation of RA 9775, or the Anti-Child Pornography Act.

Sanchez’ arraignment was supposed to be held October 15 but connectivity problems reset the online hearing.

The accused is under detention at the Bureau of Immigration Detention Center in Taguig.

He met the victim online last year and brought her to his residence, where he allegedly drugged and raped her.

The minor also accused Sanchez of recording her and a certain Gil while having sex.

Source: Philippines News Agency