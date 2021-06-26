﻿Southwest monsoon to bring rain showers, thunderstorms

The southwest monsoon will bring slight to at times heavy rains in northern and central Luzon on Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. daily forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said due to the presence of the southwestern monsoon, the Ilocos region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by the monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate winds headed southwest will blow over extreme Northern Luzon, with moderate coastal water conditions.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds headed southeast to southwest and slight to moderate coastal water conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau also spotted a tropical cyclone named “Champi” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1,835 km. east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, moving northward at 20 kph.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 23°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C.

