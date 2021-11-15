﻿Some rains in north Luzon due to shear line, ‘amihan’

Northern Luzon will experience some rains on Saturday, with the shear line, or tail-end of a frontal system, affecting its eastern section and the rest affected by the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Batanes and Cagayan brought by the shear line and the northeast monsoon.

The Ilocos and Cordillera regions and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the “amihan”.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Palawan, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds, headed northeast, will blow over northern Luzon, resulting in moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds headed northeast to east, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C; and Zamboanga City, 24°C to 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency