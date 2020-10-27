﻿Some C. Luzon road sections still closed after ‘Quinta’ onslaught

Some road sections in Central Luzon are still impassable as a result of the heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Quinta”.

Based on the situational reports coming from the District Engineering Offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the region on Tuesday, there are roads in the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga still closed due to flooding and landslide.

In Aurora, the Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road K0174+300 in Barangay Villa, Maria Aurora in Aurora province is not passable to all types of vehicles due to landslide.

The Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road Diteki Road is also still impassable due to floods.

In Pampanga, the roads going to Barangays Caduang Tete and Poblacion in the coastal town of Macabebe remained flooded and are hardly passable to light vehicles.

Also, the roads going to Barangay Sta. Rita in Macabebe as well as to Barangay Sta. Lucia in Masantol, both in Pampanga, are only passable to heavy vehicles due to sudden rise of floodwater aggravated by high tide.

The Baliuag-Candaba, Sta. Ana Road in Barangay San Agustin, Candaba, also in Pampanga is still not passable to all types of vehicles due to deep floodwater.

In Nueva Ecija, the Nueva Ecija- Aurora road at K0166+950 in Barangay Labi, Bongabon is only passable to light vehicles due to landslide.

DPWH regional head Roseller Tolentino said in a radio interview the agency’s quick response teams continue to clear the areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency