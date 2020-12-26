﻿Solon to aid families hit by ‘Vicky’ in Caraga

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go is set to visit Caraga Region’s four provinces that were badly-hit last week by Tropical Depression Vicky.

“Sen. Go will visit different areas in Agusan Sur, Agusan del Norte, and the Surigao provinces to personally bring relief goods to the affected families,” the office of the Senator said in a message to the Philippine News Agency Saturday morning.

The senator’s staff will distribute the relief goods from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, it said, adding that he is expected to arrive in Agusan del Sur on December 29.

Go will also visit Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte on January 5 to 6.

Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Caraga (DSWD-13) showed that as of Dec. 22, some 30,170 families or 125,489 individuals were affected by “Vicky” in 234 barangays in 38 cities and municipalities in the region.

“Vicky” also damaged 193 houses, DSWD-13 reported.

Since Dec. 22, the DSWD-13 said 108 families or 498 individuals are still staying in 215 evacuation centers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency