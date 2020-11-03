﻿Solon proposes creation of task force for ‘Rolly’ rehab efforts

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte on Tuesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to create a special task force that will lead the rehabilitation of the Bicol Region and Calabarzon following the onslaught of typhoons Quinta and Rolly.

Villafuerte made the proposal as he welcomed Duterte’s aerial inspection of the distressed areas in Bicol and Calabarzon.

He said the proposed task force would somehow give the Chief Executive immediate and first-hand information on the extent of the damages brought about by the two typhoons over the badly-hit provinces.

Villafuerte also filed a House resolution urging the President to “come up with a comprehensive Bicol rehabilitation program, in response to the heavy devastation by Super Typhoon Rolly, which has been dubbed the world’s strongest typhoon in 2020.”

The proposed rehabilitation program shall include the provision of immediate relief, recovery, and reconstruction for rebuilding a “better Bicol”.

“A considerable amount of time and effort is needed from the national government to get the devastated provinces back on their feet soon enough following the magnitude of destruction wrought by two of the most powerful storms to hit the country,” Villafuerte said. “Hence, the need for the national government to set up a special task force to oversee the major rehabilitation work.”

He said the special body could be similar to the Task Force Bangon Marawi, which Malacañang created three years ago to work on the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

