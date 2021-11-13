﻿Solon on case vs. Enchong: I almost lost my baby over controversy

A party-list lawmaker on Friday clarified that her P1-billion cyber libel complaint against actor Enchong Dee over her Balesin wedding was filed way back in August and that she did so because she almost lost her baby due to the controversy.

“As we have the utmost respect for our legal system, we filed the case in August without fanfare. We are not aware of how the media learned about the case and why it was published in the news recently,” Rep. Claudine Bautista-Lim, of the Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights – Philippines Taxi Drivers Association (DUMPER-PTDA) party-list, said in a statement.

Bautista-Lim made the statement after news came out on Thursday that she had filed a cyber libel case against Dee at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Davao Occidental.

“I would like to clarify that any legal action coming from us was instituted back in August of this year, upon my husband’s insistence and in response to the malicious allegations made against me at that time,” she said.

In his controversial tweet, Dee criticized the lawmaker over her “lavish and ostentatious” wedding, claiming that the “money for commuters and drivers” went to the event. The actor also noted how Bautista-Lim was among those who voted against giving ABS-CBN Network, for which Dee works, a franchise. He later apologized for his post, describing himself as having been ‘reckless” at that time.

Bautista-Lim said that while she would have preferred to be silent about the matter, his husband Jose French took it upon himself to seek redress from the legal system, to protect her and their family from baseless and damaging claims.

“He and his lawyers chose to pursue the case, not just because he and his family—who value their privacy and are focused on their businesses– were unfairly dragged into the whole issue, but also, or more so because he saw the heavy toll that the attacks took on my health, particularly on my sensitive pregnancy,” she added.

The lawmaker admitted that the issue resulted in anxiety, anguish, and humiliation as well as affecting their family’s reputation. “It left us no choice but to file cases against those responsible for causing us so much grief and worry, which almost led to me losing our baby, and which adversely affected some of our constituents’ trust in us,” she said.

Lim who is currently eight months pregnant vowed to continue to devote her time to serving her constituents.

“For me, in this time of the pandemic, it is much better to focus on things that would help our fellow Filipinos,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency