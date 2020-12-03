﻿SolGen to prosecute hackers behind website defacing

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on Thursday said it would go after the individuals behind the hacking and defacing of its website.

“The OSG will see to it that the individuals and institutions behind this act will be prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the OSG said in a press statement.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an entity that identified itself as Phantom Troupe uploaded several files in the OSG online job application system (career.osg.gov.ph) in an attempt to deface the site.

The unauthorized access resulted in the introduction of an altered screen displaying the message “Stop blackmailing the NTC! Give ABS-CBM provisional authority!”

“The OSG would like to assure the public that this incident is being taken seriously. We have augmented our security measures as we assess and investigate the matter. We have also engaged the assistance of the intelligence and investigation agencies of the government in identifying the individuals and institutions responsible for this malicious act,” the OSG said.

The OSG added that the attack against the confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer data and systems of the OSG is a criminal offense under Republic Act 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012.

Under the law, any person found guilty shall be punished with up to 12 years imprisonment or a fine of up to a maximum amount commensurate to the damage incurred or both.

Source: Philippines News agency