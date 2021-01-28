﻿Soldiers, NPA rebels clash anew in Iloilo

A pack of dried marijuana was among those left behind by fleeing members of the communist terrorist group (CTG) after a 30-minute encounter with government soldiers in Sitio Langka, Barangay Danao, Leon, Iloilo on Tuesday.

The clash happened two days after the 61st Infantry Battalion (61IB) of the Philippine Army (PA) clashed with members of the New People’s Army (NPA) from Sibat Platoon, Southern Front Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay at Sitio Tabionan, Barangay Bucari of the same town.

Lt. Col. Joel Benedict G. Batara, commanding officer of the 61IB, said that recoveries from the encounter site on Jan. 26 are “manifestations that members of the communist-terrorist group are not only doing terroristic activities but are also engaged in illegal drug activities”.

Apart from marijuana, the government forces recovered a homemade M79 with 12 rounds of 40mm ammunition, a hand grenade, anti-personnel landmine with 50 meters detonating cord, 62 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 15 backpacks, two cellular phones, one pocket Wi-Fi, a laptop, seven flash drives, a handheld radio, gas stove, and cooking utensils, based on the press statement from the 61IB on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 24 firefight, which lasted for about 20 minutes, resulted in the recovery of two anti-personnel landmines, detonator, wiring, burner, cooking pot, and subversive documents.

In both encounters, the 61IB responded to information coming from local residents about the presence of the rebels in their areas.

No casualty was reported from the government troops in both encounters.

“May the NPA fighters realize quickly that the battle they are fighting is neither for a principle nor will uplift their lives. The CPP-NPA is a terrorist group as magnified by the recovery of illegal marijuana in their belongings. Such possession can never justify their propaganda of fighting for the people. It can be easily assumed that they allow the destruction of their own men much more the destruction of this country and the Filipino people,” Batara said in the same press statement.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency