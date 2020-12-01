﻿Soldiers, CAFGU members, reservists donate blood in NegOr

A total of 15,000 cubic centimeters (cc) of blood was donated by Army soldiers, reservists, Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members, and other donors during a blood-letting activity held over the weekend at Camp Leon Kilat in Barangay Sta. Cruz Viejo, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

The activity was initiated by the 302nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, in partnership with the Provincial Health Office and the Sub-National Blood Center for the Visayas, a media release of the brigade said Monday.

The activity aimed to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood to help save the lives of those who are in need, especially the Negrenses, while also showing the “bayanihan spirit” of the soldiers.

Col. Leonadro I. Peña, brigade commander, was quoted as saying “To the PHO, we thank you for giving us this opportunity to donate blood and save lives”.

“Rest assured your Army in Negros Oriental will not only secure the land but will help the Negrenses in every way possible. Through the spirit of Bayanihan this activity will continue for the benefit of everybody,” he said.

“May the spirit of Christmas help us all find happiness through the simplest things and let us rejoice in the spirit of giving,” he added.

The activity is just one of the many non-combat approaches of the provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF-ELCAC), of which the Army is a member, being done in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Whole-of-Nation approach to end insurgency in the country.

Source: Philippines News agency