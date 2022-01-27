﻿Soldier killed, 2 others hurt in Sulu ambush

A Tausug soldier was killed while two others were wounded in an ambush staged by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in the province of Sulu, the military disclosed Wednesday.

The Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said in a statement that the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Tugas, Patikul, Sulu.

Killed was Private Joefrazen Tawasil, 25, a member of the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion (IB).

Tawasil was one of the Tausug natives who belonged to the Magkagilas Class 656-2021.

The batch graduated from basic military training on September 20, 2021 at the 11th Division Training School in Sulu.

Wounded were a certain Private Morales and Private Mulkiri.

“They were hospitalized and are in stable condition,” 1Lt. Jerrica Angela Manongdo, 11ID information officer, told the Philippine News Agency over the phone.

Tawasil and his companions were aboard a military truck facilitating the administrative movement of the 45IB when ASG bandits led by sub-leader Ellam Nasirin ambushed them.

The 11ID said the ambush was in retaliation to relentless military operations during the Yuletide season that injured several ASG bandits.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of our brother in arms and we send our deepest sympathies to his family. He was born and raised in Indanan, Sulu; a loving son to his parents who are farmers,” the 11ID said in a statement.

“His bravery in joining the fight against terrorism embodies the values of a Tausug warrior. He will remain in our hearts and we guarantee that his sacrifices will not go in vain,” the 11ID added.

Residents of Sulu also denounced the attack, saying that it was both anti-Tausug and anti-Muslim.

“They killed a Tausug, not a soldier. We lost a brother Muslim,” said Saujar Bara, Barangay Tugas chairperson, in a statement Wednesday.

“We will not allow the ASG to stop us, the Tausugs together with the government, in working to attain peace and development in our province,” he added.

Troops were deployed to pursue the group of Nasirin.

Source: Philippines News Agency