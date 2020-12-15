﻿Soldier hurt in clash; war materiel seized in Maguindanao

Army troopers and extremist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) clashed Tuesday morning in Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao, leading to the seizure of BIFF war materiel at the clash site.

“An Army trooper was wounded in the gun battle and is now being treated at this camp’s hospital,” Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander, said.

He did not identify the soldier.

Soldiers from the Army’s 34th Infantry battalion chanced upon 10 BIFF gunmen under the faction of Omar Abdullah in Barangay Macabenban around 5:0 a.m., which led to a firefight, he said.

He said the encounter lasted for 45 minutes before the terrorists scampered to various directions.

Recovered by soldiers at the encounter site were a Barret .50-caliber sniper rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, an improvised explosive device, a two-way hand-held radio, five rifle grenades, and a motorized banca engine.

Pursuit operations are ongoing, Uy said.

