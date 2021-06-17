﻿SoKor five clinch spot in FIBA Asia Cup with rout of Indonesia

South Korea officially booked a place in the FIBA Asia Cup after mauling Indonesia, 104-81, in the third window of the qualifiers at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center on Thursday.

A day after their direct qualification was derailed by an SJ Belangel game winner for Gilas Pilipinas, the Koreans vented ire on the Indonesians right at the get go, opening a 27-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

South Korea never looked back from there even if Indonesia somehow got its offensive game going in the final three quarters.

Ricardo Ratliffe prevailed over Lester Prosper in the battle of former Philippine Basketball Association imports as the two-season Magnolia import held the former Terrafirma and San Miguel foreign recruit to 9-of-20 shooting from the field.

Prosper eventually finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists after slowly getting his offense going in the second half, but it hardly mattered as the outcome was already settled and Indonesia, which will host the continental tournament this August, fell to 1-3 in Group A play.

Ratliffe led the now 3-1 South Korea with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Lee Hyun-Jung added 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Box Scores:

South Korea 104-Ratliffe 23, H. Lee 21, Kim 14, Yeo 12, S. Lee 10, Byeon 7, Jeon 6, Ha 3, Moon 3, Yang 3, D. Lee 2, Kang 0

Indonesia 81-Prosper 25, Grahita 16, Lakadu 12, Goantara 7, Wisnu 7, Kosasih 6, Saputra 3, Sitorus 2, Teja 2, Kokodiputra 1, Dhyaksa 0

Quarterscores: 27-12, 52-35, 77-58, 104-81

Source: Philippines News Agency