﻿SoKor donates 1K metric tons of rice to typhoon-hit Catanduanes

The South Korean government has donated 1,000 metric tons of rice to Catanduanes, one of the hardest hit areas when several powerful typhoons hit the Philippines last month, the Korean Embassy in Manila said Tuesday.

The donation was turned over by Embassy Counsellor Sang-hui Lee to NFA Administrator Judy Dansal at the National Food Authority regional office in Batangas last Dec. 18.

The ceremony was also attended by the Embassy’s First Secretary Seah Park, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, Social Welfare and Development Director Emmanuel Privado and several national and local government officials, including Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua.

The rice donation, to be delivered to Catanduanes, was made under the tier 3 program of the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR).

APTERR is a regional cooperation among Asean+3 countries that includes China and Japan with an objective to strengthen food security, alleviate poverty, and eradicate malnourishment in the region.

Last Nov. 23, the South Korean government also donated nearly PHP10 million in humanitarian assistance to the families affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

The check was personally handed over to Philippine Red Cross chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon.

Source: Philippines News agency