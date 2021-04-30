﻿SoCot town shifts to active-case finding to curb Covid-19 spread

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Health personnel in T’boli town, South Cotabato province have shifted to an active case finding strategy as they moved to contain the community transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Raphael Abacan, rural health physician of the T’boli municipal health office, said Wednesday the strategy is part of their efforts to locate and eventually isolate all possible cases of the disease in the area.

He specifically cited portions of Barangay Poblacion and other nearby communities that have recorded new cases of Covid-19 in the past several weeks.

“We shifted from passive to active case finding yesterday (Tuesday) by going down to the purok and the household levels to locate possible infections,” he said in a radio interview.

Abacan, a “doctor to barrio” assigned by the Department of Health in the area, said their teams conduct house-to-house interviews to check for individuals who are exhibiting suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

As of Wednesday morning, he said they already identified 21 “candidates” for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing from randomly selected households.

“By doing this, we will be able to diagnose even the asymptomatic spreaders in our communities and set the immediate interventions,” he said.

T’boli is among the localities in the province that have been working to contain an ongoing surge of Covid-19, which was described by health and local officials as “very alarming.”

The province recorded 27 new cases on Tuesday night, bringing the active infections in its municipalities and lone city to 239, the highest in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

The confirmed cases in the area already reached a total of 2,172, with 54 related deaths and 1,829 recoveries.

T’boli currently has 36 active cases out of the cumulative 114 infections since last year, with one fatality and 77 recovered patients. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency