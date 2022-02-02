﻿SoCot intensifies drive against ASF

The provincial government of South Cotabato has appealed to the public to refrain from bringing hogs or processed pork meat products from African swine fever (ASF) affected areas to help maintain the status of the province as ASF-free.

In a statement Tuesday, Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said the province’s hog industry, which is one of the biggest in the country, must always be protected against the disease.

He said the ASF scare could trigger a domino effect on micro, small, and medium enterprises that are also dependent on the hog industry.

“The hog raisers are not the only ones who will be affected with ASF but also the attached economic enterprises like the meat processors,” Tamayo said.

Since last week, the provincial government has tightened its animal border control to monitor the entry of live pigs and pork-based products from ASF-affected areas upon orders of the governor.

Tamayo noted that Barangay Apopong in General Santos City, which was recently confirmed to have an ASF case but was immediately controlled, is near Barangay Glamang in Polomolok town of the province.

“If ASF will hit, all of us will lose opportunities, there will be no business, and many will lose their jobs,” Tamayo said.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the personnel of the province manning the animal quarantine checkpoints and not make their job difficult.

The South Cotabato Swine Producers Association (SOCOSPA) is producing at least 50,000 heads of hogs monthly.

About 60 percent of the produce is shipped to other parts of the country, particularly in the provinces of Cebu and Leyte in the Visayas.

