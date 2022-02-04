﻿SoCot hog raisers urged to register with DA-RSBSA

The provincial veterinary office here has urged livestock farmers to register their hogs with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) for them to recover part of their investments in case their farms will be affected by the African swine fever (ASF) or other diseases.

Dr. Flora Bigot, head of the provincial veterinary office, said Thursday the indemnification coming from the Department of Agriculture (DA) could now be availed at the local agriculture office.

She advised hog raisers to declare their livestock once they have registered with RSBSA.

“If you want to ensure a grower or fattener it should be at the age of 45 days old to four months old,” Bigot said in a statement.

Bigot noted that the premium is free for livestock farmers with a maximum of 20 swine heads.

Sow pigs aged from eight months to four years old are also insurable and the premium is renewable every year at the municipal agriculture office as long as it is registered with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Bigot said in case of loss of livestock due to diseases, hog raisers can claim their insurance.

“All they need to do is take a photo of the dead pig, get a certification from the barangay and endorsement from the provincial veterinary office,” Bigot said.

Hog growers can also claim insurance from the PCIC during culling due to an ASF outbreak as long as they have the documents and their livestock are within the infected zone.

“For the grower, the PCIC will pay PHP5,000 per head and PHP14,000 per head for the breeder,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency