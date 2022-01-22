﻿Soccsksargen’s Covid-19 infections mostly mild, asymptomatic

Despite the spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, the Department of Health (DOH) 12 (Soccsksargen) said most of the region’s active cases are mild and asymptomatic.

In a press briefing here Friday, Dr. Edver Jane Montañer, DOH-12 immunization coordinator, said the increasing number of vaccinations in the region is seen as among the factors for the low rate of severe cases.

“Please continue having yourselves vaccinated,” Montañer said.

In its Covid-19 tracker report on Thursday, the DOH-12 said out of the total 1,432 total active cases in the region, 488 or 34.1 percent are asymptomatic.

The same report said 835 infected individuals or 58.3 percent are experiencing mild symptoms.

“Of the total active cases, 90 are classified with moderate symptoms, 17 are severe, while two are critical,” the DOH-12 said.

With most cases categorized as mild and asymptomatic, the Soccsksargen’s hospital care utilization rate showed that the region is under medium risk.

In this city, since the start of the Covid-19 spike this month, no severe or critical admissions so far had been reported in intensive care units.

However, the hospital occupancy rate on moderate Covid-19 cases is up by 38 percent.

This city has logged a cumulative total of 15,092 confirmed cases, with 13,863 recoveries, 656 active cases, and 573 deaths since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

DOH-12 records showed that 1,980,844 individuals in the region have received complete doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 2,125,677 have been partially vaccinated.

About 1.2 million others have yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine, according to the DOH-12.

The health agency noted that local government units in the region need to prioritize the inoculation of senior citizens after the category registered a low number of inoculation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency