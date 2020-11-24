﻿Soccsksargen tallies 77 new Covid-19 recoveries

COTABATO CITY – Seventy-seven patients in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Monday night, the regional health office reported.

The newly-recovered patients are from South Cotabato, 36; Cotabato City, 19; General Santos City, nine; North Cotabato, eight; Sultan Kudarat, four; and Sarangani, one.

“The current figure on recoveries is really very encouraging,” Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for the Department of Health–Soccsksargen, said.

Meanwhile, Gangoso said 22 new Covid-19 cases were also recorded on the same day.

The new cases were from Cotabato City, with 14 infections; General Santos City, three; South Cotabato and North Cotabato with two each; and Sarangani, one.

“Most of the new cases were monitored to have come from public places like markets and grocery stores, among others,” Gangoso said, even as he urged the people to be extra careful and continue practicing minimum health protocols.

Since March this year, the region recorded a total of 3,721 with 3,008 recoveries—for an 81 percent recovery rate.

Active cases as of Monday numbered 505, with 127 Covid-19 deaths.

Of the active cases, General Santos City has 165; Cotabato City, 148; South Cotabato, 118; Sarangani, 34; North Cotabato, 31; and Sultan Kudarat, nine.

Source: Philippines News Agency