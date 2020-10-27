﻿Soccsksargen police units get new firearms, protective gear

Police units in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have received some PHP12 million worth of brand new firearms and protective gear from the Philippine National Police national headquarters.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Tuesday the newly-procured operational equipment was part of the region’s allocation for this year.

He said it comprised of 250 Canik 9mm pistol, 100 Taurus 9mm pistol, 279 undershirt Level III vests, and 636 ballistic eyewear.

These were formally released on Monday to four provincial police offices (PPO), two city police offices, and a mobile unit, he said.

“This is the latest support equipment provided by our national headquarters to improve our operations,” Dubria told reporters.

The South Cotabato PPO received 10 assorted 9mm pistols, 63 undershirt vests, and 28 ballistic eyewear while the Sultan Kudarat PPO got 15 9mm pistols, 79 vests, and 28 ballistic eyewear.

PRO-12 released 45 9mm pistols, 68 vests, and 28 eyewear to the North Cotabato PPO and 78 pistols, 29 vests, and 28 eyewear to Sarangani PPO.

The city police office here was issued with 83 pistols, 28 vests, and 28 eyewear while the Cotabato City police office got 12 undershirt vests and 28 ballistic eyewear.

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12 received 104 9mm pistols and 468 ballistic eyewear, and 15 pistols were brought to the PRO-12 logistics depot as standby stock.

Dubria assured that the new equipment will be used in legitimate endeavors and will serve best the welfare of the PRO-12 personnel.

“This will help our operational units perform better and more efficient and effective, especially in fulfilling our mandates towards the establishment of a safer and economically friendly community in Soccsksargen,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency