﻿Soccsksargen MSMEs post P35-M sales in trade expo

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from parts of Region 12 (Soccsksargen) earned around PHP35 million in sales during a week-long trade fair here organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Jude Constantine Jaugan, DTI Region 12 director, said on Wednesday the figure was based on the reported cash, booked, and under negotiation sales generated by the 24 MSMEs that joined the Yaman Dose Trade Expo from Nov. 15 to 21 at the SM mall atrium.

“The recorded sales exceeded our original target of PHP10 million by 250 percent,” he told reporters.

Dubbed the “Best of Soccsksargen,” the trade expo showcased over 500 new and improved products of MSMEs in the region, especially those assisted by various support programs of the agency.

The displayed products included fashion bags and accessories, banana chips, coffee, various processed fruits, processed aquamarine, face masks, face mask holder, embroidered shirts, personal protective equipment, tote bags, Tnalak bags, among others.

Jaugan said they provided guidance and related interventions to make the products market-ready, especially on a wider scale.

During the fair, he said thousands of buyers visited the booths of participating MSMEs and the featured special setup display for over 50 products from those supported by their business development programs.

The exhibitors comprised 16 food processors and eight homestyle and wearable manufacturers. Seven of them are from this city, five each from South Cotabato and North Cotabato, four from Sultan Kudarat, and three from Sarangani.

Aside from the physical selling of products, Jaugan said they organized a five-day online selling via Facebook that attracted over 59,000 viewers.

He said the participants, which were featured per province, recorded total sales of PHP342,000.

Yaman Dose was considered the biggest trade expo organized this year by DTI-12 in partnership with the local government units.

It was the first major physical trade fair held in the region since 2019 after the scheduled event in November 2019, then dubbed “Treasures of Region 12, was scrapped due to the series of earthquakes that hit the region while last year’s edition was also suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency