﻿Soccsksargen logs 91 new Covid-19 recoveries

Ninety-one coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have recovered in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), increasing the tally to 2,993 recoveries, the regional health office reported Saturday night.

Of the new recoveries that placed the region’s recovery rate at 81 percent, 41 were from Sarangani, Cotabato City, 23; General Santos City, 11; South Cotabato, nine; North Cotabato, six; and Sultan Kudarat, one.

“We just continue with our job amid the encouraging figures of new recoveries from the disease,” Department of Health in Soccsksargen Region (DOH-12) spokesperson Arjohn Gangoso said.

The DOH-12 also reported 39 new confirmed cases, bringing the region’s active cases to 566 with 123 deaths.

Of the active cases, General Santos City has 180; Cotabato City, 152; South Cotabato, 153; North Cotabato and Sarangani with 35 each; and Sultan Kudarat, 11.

Gangoso said Cotabato City topped the list of areas with highest number of new cases with 18 followed by General Santos City with 16; Sarangani, four; and South Cotabato, one.

“Let us not be complacent as the virus is still around,” Gangoso said as he urged the public to strictly adhere to minimum health protocols.

For over a month now, a “no movement Sunday” remains in effect in Cotabato City to contain the spread of the virus.

