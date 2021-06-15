﻿Soccsksargen logs 368 Covid-19 recoveries

COTABATO CITY – About 368 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) as of Monday night, the regional health office reported.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for Department of Health (DOH) 12, said Tuesday of the total recoveries, 132 came from South Cotabato; followed by Sultan Kudarat with 105; General Santos City, 77; and North Cotabato,54.

“We are still trying to improve our recovery rate that is currently at 77 percent,” Gangoso said, referring to their cumulative 12,522 recovered patients out of a total tally of 16,300 infections since March last year.

Gangoso said their office has recorded 280 new cases with South Cotabato on top with 143; North Cotabato, 74; General Santos City, 48; and Sultan Kudarat, 15.

“Reports reached us that all local government units in the region are implementing granular lockdowns on their villages with a high number of Covid cases, which we find necessary as of the moment to control the spread of the virus,” he said.

Active cases in the region are at 3,301 with South Cotabato having 1,349; North Cotabato, 693; General Santos City, 665; Sultan Kudarat, 332; and Sarangani, 262.

Deaths related to the disease stand at 475.

