﻿Soccsksargen logs 36 new Covid-19 recoveries

Thirty-six patients have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Saturday night, the Department of Health–Region 12 (Soccsksargen) reported.

Of the new recoveries, General Santos City and South Cotabato had 13 each; Cotabato City, five; Sarangani, three; and one each for North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

“The number of recovered patients continues to be on the upward trend,” Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-Soccsksargen spokesperson, said.

He added though that 13 new cases were recorded on the same day with South Cotabato having five; Cotabato City, four; and one each for North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

Despite this, Gangoso said the recovery rate is at 87 percent with 3,550 recoveries from a cumulative total of 4,063 Covid-19 cases with 141 deaths since March this year.

There are presently 371 active cases.

Of the actives cases, General Santos City is on top with 127; Cotabato City, 100; South Cotabato, 70; Sarangani, 46; Sultan Kudarat, 15; and North Cotabato, 13.

