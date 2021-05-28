﻿Soccsksargen logs 200 Covid-19 recoveries

Two hundred coronavirus disease 2019 Covid-19) patients have recovered from the disease as of Thursday evening, the Department of Health in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) announced here Friday.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-Soccsksargen, said of the total recoveries, 108 were from Sarangani province; South Cotabato – 42; General Santos City – 32; and North Cotabato -18.

“The big number of recoveries is somehow a relief for us health workers,” Gangoso said, adding though that “the battle is yet far from over.”

He said amid the huge number of recoveries, 136 new cases were reported on the same day. Of the new cases, General Santos city registered the highest at 58; North Cotabato – 44; South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat with 16 each; and Sarangani -2.

“We remain steadfast in battling the disease but we need the people’s cooperation. Please stay at home,” Gangoso said.

Of the cumulative Covid-19 cases of 11, 130 cases since March 2020, a total of 8, 618 had recovered from the disease, corresponding to a 77 percent recovery rate.

Active cases stood at 2,159, with 351 recorded deaths since the pandemic began early last year.

Recently, General Santos City and the provinces of South Cotabato and North Cotabato have reverted to the general community quarantine status to address the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Other areas of the region remain under the more relaxed modified general quarantine status.

Source: Philippines News Agency