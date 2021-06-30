﻿Soccsksargen gets P26-M grant to build 5 drug rehab centers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has released some PHP26 million for the construction of five community-based drug rehabilitation centers in parts of Region 12 (Soccksargen).

Naravy Duquiatan, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 12 (PDEA-12) director, said Wednesday the funds were separately turned over early this month to the host local government units (LGUs) to start with their implementation.

She said the drug rehabilitation facilities will be constructed in Surallah and Polomolok towns in South Cotabato, Isulan in Sultan Kudarat, Malungon in Sarangani, and Kabacan in North Cotabato.

The provincial government of Sultan Kudarat and the municipal governments of Surallah, Polomolok, and Kabacan received grants of PHP5 million each, while Malungon got PHP6 million.

“These grants from the DDB would greatly help the recipients in the implementation of their drug rehabilitation and reformation programs,” she said in a statement.

Duquiatan said PDEA-12 earlier endorsed the funding and implementation of the projects to enhance the rollout of the community-based drug rehabilitation program in the region, which is part of the government’s holistic approach in the campaign against illegal drugs.

She said they will continue to assist the LGUs in facilitating the adoption of mechanisms and sustainable programs that will help contain the illegal drug problems in their localities.

The region currently has one government-operated regional drug rehabilitation and treatment center situated in Barangay Kawas, Alabel, Sarangani province.

The facility, which is run by the Department of Health, was constructed two years ago through a grant from the Chinese government.

A PDEA-12 briefer said the community-based drug rehabilitation centers will complement the two existing Balay Silangan drug reformatory facilities situated in Malungon, Sarangani, and in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Introduced by PDEA, Balay Silangan, or “house of hope” is a temporary shelter intended to reform drug offenders into self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society

Source: Philippines News Agency