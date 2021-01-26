﻿Soccsksargen cops honor bravery, heroism of ‘SAF 44’

The Police Regional Office-12 (Soccsksargen) rendered a 21-gun salute on Monday to honor the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos who were killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, six years ago.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, the PRO-12 director, led the wreath-laying ceremony for the “SAF heroes” at the regional headquarters’ memorial park in Barangay Tambler here.

“On this day, we remember the SAF 44 who died a meaningful death on the side of justice and righteousness,” he said in his message.

Dubria said the slain police troopers, two of whom were from Region 12, mainly sacrificed their lives “in the name of peace”.

These were the late Senior Insp. (Captain) Ryan Pabalinas of this city and Police Officer (PO) 2 (Corporal) Roger Cordero of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

The police official said the gallantry of the “SAF 44” is an inspiration to the PRO-12 personnel as they continue to fulfill their mandate to serve the country and defend the Constitution.

He urged their personnel to remain steadfast in fighting the injustices perpetrated by terrorists and lawless groups in the Soccsksargen region.

“Let us emulate the courage they displayed and continue to honor them by passing on their stories to generations to come,” Dubria said.

Rosita Cordero, the mother of PO2 Cordero, remembered her son as responsible and loving and always committed to his work.

“The fond memories of my son are forever etched in my mind,” she said.

She said her son’s death was a huge loss to their family, but they are consoled with the fact that he died a hero.

Retired Maj. Nelson Pabalinas, father of the late Capt. Ryan Pabalinas, said he still feels the pain every time he remembers what happened to his son six years ago.

“As a parent, it would be impossible to forget the incident. The pain to lose a son cannot be totally healed with time,” he said.

Pabalinas said his family remains hopeful that those responsible for the death of his son and the other SAF troopers would be held accountable.

He said there is still “no clear explanation” about the liability of those responsible for the lapses in the operation that resulted in numerous casualties.

“Getting justice may not give their lives back, but it would heal the wounded hearts of their loved ones and others they left behind,” he said.

The tribute is part of the nationwide commemoration and remembrance of the gallantry of the fallen “SAF 44.”

President Rodrigo Duterte had declared January 25 of every year as a day of national remembrance for the slain SAF troopers through Proclamation No. 164 issued on Feb. 21, 2017.

Source: Philippines News agency