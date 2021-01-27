﻿SMC food aid to poor communities in Tondo hits 55K kilos

Not letting up on its pandemic response efforts, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) reported that its food assistance program for families in the poorest districts of Tondo, Manila has reached 55,000 kilos of staple goods, distributed weekly since the health crisis struck in March last year.

In a statement Tuesday, SMC president Ramon Ang said for the past 10 months, some 465 families have been receiving grocery products every week from SMC’s Better World Tondo community center.

The grocery packs consist of meat and other frozen products and various canned goods from SMC’s food unit, San Miguel Foods, as well as fish and vegetables.

“Through our SMC Better World Tondo, we’ve been able to have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of our families there. Even if the children are not able to attend daily classes and have their meals at the center, every week, we provide grocery products for their entire families, to make sure they stay healthy, and also help keep more of them at home,” Ang said.

He assured beneficiaries that San Miguel Foundation and San Miguel Foods will continue the program.

“We recognize that our poorest families also continue to be the most vulnerable to the impacts of this pandemic, and we will continue to find ways to help them out,” he added.

Since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, SMC has been at the forefront of private sector pandemic response. From the start, it made addressing hunger as one of the main pillars of its response strategy–donating over half a billion pesos in food products to various provinces nationwide.

SMC also staged a massive food donation drive for some 22 provinces hit hard by typhoons towards the end of the year.

At the height of pandemic restrictions, SMC’s Better World Tondo facility also provided daily hot meals for locally-stranded individuals at various ports as well as to fire victims, and other poor communities in need.

On top of providing weekly grocery supplies, Better World Tondo resumed its meal program last December to help parents who are taking care of their children and helping with their online schooling. The meal program is on a take-out basis.

Outside of SMC’s own efforts, Better World Tondo also serves as a platform for other organizations to help more communities.

Meanwhile, Better World Diliman provides local farmers a ready-market for their excess produce, increasing their income and lessening food waste.

