﻿SM malls breaches 1M mark in vax program

The public-private partnership reached another milestone in the multi-mall vaccination drive as the government’s partner SM Supermalls on Wednesday officially breached the one-millionth jab mark of individuals inoculated in its 62 branches nationwide.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said every single jab is a big start towards putting an end to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Today, we’ve reached a million doses and though this may seem like a small portion of the country’s goal, it’s a big step towards putting an end to this pandemic. This achievement was made possible thanks to the hard work of our healthcare workers, the persistence of our government partners, and the collective efforts of the private sector,” he said during the ceremonial event at the SM Mega Trade Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

Tan said the SM Malls in partnership with various local government units (LGUs) has opened several vaccination sites across the country.

The giant shopping center is currently operating two of the country’s largest inoculation hubs such as the Giga Vaccination Center at the Mall of Asia, Pasay City which was launched in May, followed by the opening of the Vaccination Center at the SM Megamall, Mandaluyong in June—both sites can accommodate more than 2,000 vaccinees daily.

“It has always been our commitment to ensure the health and safety of the public that is why we will continue providing convenient and accessible venues where our communities can get vaccinated safely. We will roll out more vaccination centers nationwide to help expedite the administration of Covid-19 vaccines and curb the spread of the virus,” Tan said.

Tan said they are willing to activate more vaccination venues, complete with cold-chain storage facilities and Genset, as needed, to help the government boost the country’s vaccination program.

As part of the celebration, the SM supermalls management awarded Sara Louise Gabriel with a gift certificate worth PHP10,000 for being SM’s 1 millionth vaccine recipient.

Gabriel urged other Filipinos to get vaccinated.

Tan said the SM also push vaccination promotion by offering several shopping discounts to the vaccinated customers under the Task Force T3 (Test, Trace and Treat) consortium’s “Ingat Lahat Bakuna” campaign.

“Over 1,800 shops of SM Supermalls are giving freebies, discounts, and deals when you show your vaccination card on any of our participating shops and restaurants,” he said.

The discount deals will run until September 30, he added.

National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Secretary Vince Dizon, Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos, and Task Force T3 head Margot Torres and Metro Manila Development Authority Chairperson Benjamin Abalos Jr. attended the event.

For his part, Benjamin Abalos said the latest achievement in the vaccination program is part of the effective synergy and tremendous partnership of the government and the private sector to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Carmelita Abalos announced the city government has granted SM Megamall a Safety Seal award assuring that is it safe for the public to visit the shopping center.

She also cited the inoculation of economic workers increases the consumers’ confidence amid the pandemic.

“At least kami na pupunta na consumer ay talagang mafi-feel namin na safe kami dahil lahat ng nagse-serve sa amin, lahat ng nakakaharap namin ay bakunado na (At least we can feel, as consumers, that we are safe because those who are serving us and we meet are already vaccinated,” she said.

Mayor Abalos thanked the giant shopping center for lending its resources to the government in support of the country’s fight against the dreaded Covid-19.

The SM Supermalls continues to promote its “Vax, Shop, & Dine initiative” wherein vaccinated individuals can avail themselves of the exclusive rewards, discounts, and deals.

Source: Philippines News Agency