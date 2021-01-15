﻿Skyways to free Pinoys from ‘horrendous’ traffic jams: PRRD

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday believed that the construction of more skyways would free Filipinos from the “horrendous” traffic situations in the country, particularly in Metro Manila.

Duterte, in a speech delivered during the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 (MMSS-3) Project in Quezon City, said travel would be easier for Filipinos, as his government continues to pursue more infrastructure projects.

“Today, the life of many may not really be very, very comfortable. But ang hiningi ko lang naman komportable lang na buhay (I want a comfortable life for all). And if this will continue, the planned skyways and more, then we will be freed of the horrendous traffic congestion that is prevailing in all cities, crowded cities in the world,” he said.

The MMSS-3 Project, which is divided into five sections during its construction, is an elevated 18.83-kilometer expressway from Buendia, Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Balintawak, Quezon City.

The expressway project connects the NLEX and the South Luzon Expressway.

It is also expected to decongest traffic in Metro Manila’s major thoroughfares by as much as 55,000 vehicles daily and reduce travel time from Buendia to Balintawak from two hours to approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Through the MMSS-3 Project, Duterte said Filipino travelers no longer have to bear the brunt of traffic mess in the country’s metropolis.

“For many years, our people have greatly suffered from the perennial problem of road congestion in the National Capital Region. Come to think of it actually when all of the skyways will be completed, I think ‘yung pagtitiis ng mga tao (people’s suffering) will be cut by about one-third, not really lahat (all) but it will cut the inconvenience and it will make you comfortable,” Duterte said.

‘Build, Build, Build’ continues

Duterte also lauded the Department of Public Works and Highways for its “hard work and cooperation” to ensure the successful launching of MMSS-3 Project.

He said the completion of the skyway project is a “testament to the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability” of his administration’s ambitious “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“As we marvel at this great feat, I hope that we in government will be reminded of our responsibility to not only ensure the timely completion of all public infrastructure projects, but also to shield the public from all forms of inconvenience during the construction,” Duterte said.

Duterte also vowed that his administration would continue implementing infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program in an effort to make the Philippines an “inclusive, robust and prosperous nation that we can proudly leave behind to our children.”

“To the Filipino people, let me assure you that this administration will continue to pursue our ‘Build, Build, Build’ program guided by the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

