﻿Siquijor fishers learn proper feeding of cultured ‘bangus’

To reduce wastage of fish feeds, several fisherfolk groups in the neighboring province of Siquijor were trained on proper feeding management of “bangus” (milkfish) cultured in fish pens or cages funded under the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) project of the Bureau Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The BFAR-Region 7 (Central Visayas) said on Friday at least 18 participants from different associations took up a refresher course on feeding management last Wednesday through the Siquijor Provincial Fishery Office (PFO).

Zosimo Caylap, aquaculture technologist at BFAR-Siquijor PFO, in a statement said the project aims to educate fishermen who are engaged in bangus culture on the proper method of feeding.

He noted the significance of the refresher course, saying fish feeds comprise almost 70 percent of the operational expenses of managing a fish cage.

He said proper feeding management is a necessary skill for fishermen as this may be crucial for the success of the SAAD-aided bangus culture operations.

Caylap also pointed out that wasted feeds equate to “income lost” on the part of the beneficiaries.

BFAR-Siquijor also conducted the refresher course to provide a feedback mechanism for the beneficiaries and listen to their experiences in operating fish pens or cages.

Aside from the lectures, BFAR also organized workshops on feeding computations, including feeding assumptions and daily feed allocation, which the fishermen may apply in their actual operation.

Apart from these discussions, the SAAD beneficiaries were also taught entrepreneurship, coastal resource management, gender and development, and values.

The participants were selected from peoples’ organizations, which were recipients of fish pen and fish cage projects under the SAAD program.

These associations include the Siquijor Inland Fish Groomers Association, Tamarong Fisherfolk Association, and Tinago Farmers and Fisherfolk’s Association, all in Tinago, Siquijor, and the Marine Sanctuary Management Association in the province’s Caticugan town.

Fish pen operators from Barangays Pasihagon and Cang-alwang in Siquijor town, and Barangay Nagerong in Lazi town also participated in the BFAR initiative.

