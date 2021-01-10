﻿Sinulog body cancels cultural events

The body tasked to organize Sinulog 2021 has decided to cancel major activities which may pose a risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) transmission.

In a statement on Thursday, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. said it decided to forego with the street-dance ritual competition at the South Road Properties (SRP) that was earlier designed to be done “actually and physically”.

It, however, said the body is considering the holding of “safe and orderly” Sinulog Festival using online or virtual platform which spectators can view at home.

“Nunot niini, ang tanan nga mga misalmot sa maong kalihukan, dili na sab ghikinahanglan nga mobiya sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga lugar, ug ngadto na mismo ipahigayon ang pag-record sa ilang ritual nga pagpasundagay ingon man ang paghukom niini (In this line, all participants are no longer required to get out of their place where they can record their ritual presentation and judging),” it said.

In producing their virtual presentation, the participants are required to maintain minimum health protocols.

The foundation vowed to coordinate with other agencies of government in holding a safe and orderly Sinulog festival this year.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama, head of the foundation, on Thursday cited Mayor Edgardo Labella’s advice against holding events which may generate a huge crowd of people that prompted it to cancel the Sto. Niño fiesta cultural events.

The deputy chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and head of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Councilor Joel Garganera, commended Rama and the foundation for the move.

Sinulog Foundation’s decision to cancel Sinulog events came after the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recommended allowing only religious events of the Sto. Niño fiesta to avoid Covid-19 transmission.

Meanwhile, Fr. Pacifico Nohara of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño urged devotees “to value life” while celebrating the annual fiesta of the Holy Child Jesus.

The priest cited the need to follow the health protocols imposed by the government, stressing that the coronavirus is still around.

Source: Philippines News agency