﻿Sinas wants PNP random drug testing expanded

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas has ordered to expand the surprise drug testing to all police personnel under the ongoing internal cleansing program.

Sinas made the directive after another policer officer assigned in Caraga (Region 13) tested positive for shabu during a random drug testing in Butuan City early last week.

“I have ordered to expand random drug testing to all police personnel to rid the organization of drug-using cops. There is no place in the PNP for them,” Sinas said in a statement on Saturday.

Sinas ordered Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr, Police Regional Police 13 (PRO-13) director, to expedite the pre-charge investigation and initiate summary dismissal proceedings against Cpl. John Rey Ibasco, assigned with Regional Logistics and Research Development Division 13 (RLRDD-13).

Caramat ordered mandatory drug test to 332 personnel stationed at PRO-13 Regional Headquarters in Camp Col. Rafael Rodriguez.

Upon learning the results, Caramat immediately directed the RLRDD-13 leadership to disarm and place Ibasco under restrictive custody and ensure his availability to face further investigation for his subsequent dismissal from the service.

A total of 16,839 police officers have been penalized since 2016 under the PNP’s internal cleansing program to rid its ranks of scalawags.

Data showed that 4,784 police personnel have been dismissed from the service, 8,349 have been suspended, and 1,803 have been reprimanded.

Other punishments included demotion, forfeiture of salary, restriction, and withholding of privileges.

Some 564 PNP personnel have also been removed for involvement in illegal drugs.

“Ang pinaka importante talaga dapat disiplinado ang pulis at alam niya ang trabaho. Kung disiplinado ang trabaho, mababawasan, mawawala po ang pang-aabuso (What is really important is that policemen or policewomen are disciplined and know their duties. If they are disciplined, abuses will be lessened or eliminated),” Sinas said.

Source: Philippines News agency