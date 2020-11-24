﻿Sinas vows justice for slain ex-Jolo police chief

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas assured on Tuesday the family of the late Jolo, Sulu police chief, Lt. Col. Walter Annayo of a speedy investigation in hunting down the suspects behind his killing.

In a statement, the PNP Public Information Office said Sinas went to Baguio City on Monday night to pay his last respects to Annayo, and told his widow, Alma, that he has tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to handle the case and help the local police investigators to ensure that justice is served.

Sinas also informed Mrs. Annayo of the progress of the investigation by the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

He also extended financial assistance to the Annayo family and assured expeditious release of all death benefits due to the deceased officer.

Annayo, who was driving his vehicle, had stopped by a roadside refreshment stall along the highway in the barangay around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when gunmen aboard another vehicle shot him to death.

Sinas said investigators have yet to determine whether Annayo’s killing is connected to his previous assignment as Jolo police chief.

Annayo was relieved from his post following the shooting incident involving nine police officers who allegedly shot dead four Army intelligence operatives in Jolo last June 29.

After the incident, Annayo was reassigned to the PRO BAR in Parang, Maguindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency