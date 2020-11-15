﻿Sinas oversees PNP relief, rescue efforts in Cagayan Valley

Newly-appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas on Saturday visited Cagayan Valley to personally oversee the relief and rescue efforts of police personnel in the areas affected by massive flooding.

Consistent with the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Sinas and his team took the prescribed swab test administered by the PNP health professionals at the headquarters of Police Regional Office 2 in Tuguegarao City.

He said the police rescue personnel should remain conscious of their health condition as they bravely face the hazardous situation to bring the people to safety from the unprecedented floods in Cagayan and Isabela arising from Typhoon Ulysses.

Sinas assured the local populace of a “no-letup drive” of the PNP, in cooperation with other rescuers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, in order to rescue people at risk of floods.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently appointed Sinas as the 25th PNP chief, replacing now-retired Gen. Camilo Cascolan who led the office for two months.

Sinas also joined Duterte and other Cabinet meetings in a situation briefing at Tuguegarao airport in Cagayan Valley on Sunday afternoon.

“We augmented our forces here and we coordinated closely with our counterparts in the local governments,” Sinas reported to the President.

