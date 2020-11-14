﻿Sinas orders revamp of police officials

Three days after assuming as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Gen. Debold Sinas ordered a reshuffle of police officials.

Sinas confirmed to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Saturday that Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana has been reassigned to the Directorate for Police Community Relations and will be the new PNP spokesperson, replacing Col. Ysmael Yu.

Usana, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 1988, has served as chief of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office in Camp Crame and deputy regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) before being assigned to his new post.

Based on PNP policy, the spokesperson is the official mouthpiece and publicist of the PNP on public information matters involving internal security and general peace and order, and the accomplishments of the PNP.

The PNP spokesperson is a personal staff officer of the PNP chief and concurrently heads the Public Information Office, the lead implementer of the PNP’s media relations policy at the national headquarters level.

Yu has been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU), Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

In the order obtained by PNA, dated November 13, Brig. Gen. Benjamin Casuga Acorda Jr. has also been reassigned to the PHAU, DPRM from the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).

Replacing Acorda in IMEG is Col. Thomas Rojo Frias Jr. from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Brig. Gen. Armando de Leon and Brig. Gen. Ronald Oliver Lee have switched positions.

De Leon has been reassigned to the Directorate for Human Resource Doctrine and Development, and Lee to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

Col. Noel Flores was moved to PRO-7 from the NCRPO, while Col. Randy Peralta was reassigned to the Civil Security Group from PRO-7.

Col. Ramil Labastida was reassigned to the Highway Patrol Group.

The reshuffle took effect Friday.

