﻿Sinas eyes anger management training for cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it is planning to come up with an anger management study so that police officers can be given appropriate training on confrontations and other situations that could trigger gun violence and other violations of its operational procedures.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said he had already consulted with experts from the PNP Health Service as to why the suspect, Senior M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca went berserk and shot his two neighbors, Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday.

“We might have also a new study on anger management of our people. I want to come up with a study and how it (the result of the study) could be converted to a module for anger management,” Sinas told reporters.

Citing the results of an initial discussion with PNP neuropsychiatrists, Sinas said that what happened in Paniqui was a case of mishandling a confrontation due to a sudden burst of anger.

He said this was manifested by Nuezca himself when he decided to surrender and face the charges, apparently after his anger simmered down.

“If you would notice, he decided to surrender. He did not run away and hide. He chose character probably after his anger subsided so that already shows that he is ready to face the charges. And he could not deny it because the incident was documented” Sinas, referring to the video that went viral on social media.

On Monday, murder charges have been filed before the Paniqui, Tarlac Regional Trial Court against Nuezca. No bail was recommended by the prosecutors for the suspect.

Source: Philippines News agency