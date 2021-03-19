﻿Sinas denies getting Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, on Thursday denied the claim of former special envoy to China Ramon Tulfo that he was already inoculated with Chinese-made Sinopharm jabs.

“Not true. If I had the vaccine, I should have not (been) infected with Covid-19 today,” he said in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) when sought for comment.

Sinas is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the disease last week.

In his column in The Manila Times, Tulfo claimed that Sinas got vaccinated with Sinopharm jabs, along with him in November last year.

Sinopharm has yet to get an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine from the country’s Food and Drug Administration.

PNP Officer in Charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said Monday Sinas complied with health protocols during his visit to Oriental Mindoro last week.

Sinas tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 based on the result of his swab test for his supposed visit to Palawan to oversee security measures for the plebiscite.

Source: Philippines News Agency