﻿Silay cops in mourning after Christmas blaze kills colleague

The Silay City Police Station in Negros Occidental is mourning the loss of a cop who died in a fire incident on Christmas morning.

Cpl. Joebert Diasanta, 36, was trapped inside a room at his parent’s house in Barangay San Fernando in neighboring Talisay City when the fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m.

“The Silay City Police Station headed by Lt. Col. Robert Petate is in grief together with the Diasanta family,” the station said in a statement posted on Facebook after the incident.

Diasanta’s wake is being held at the station’s compound, where among the visitors on Sunday were Col. Romy Palgue, director of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

On Monday, Mayor Mark Golez also came to express his condolences to the late policeman’s family and colleagues.

Initial investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection showed the blaze could have been caused by a lighted candle.

Barangay San Fernando, specifically the Hacienda Luciana relocation site, still has no power supply after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on December 16.

Uldarico Diasanta Jr. said his brother went to his parents’ house after his duty to bring the vehicle that they will use to go to church the next day.

He decided to stay for the night while his wife and their children are at their rented house in a subdivision within Talisay.

“He is a diligent policeman and a good family man,” Petate said of Diasanta in a media interview on Monday.

