﻿Silay City destroys illegal motorcycle mufflers

At least 111 illegal “open pipe” motorcycle mufflers confiscated in Silay City, Negros Occidental were destroyed in a local government-led ceremony held at the city’s plaza covered court on Friday.

Lt. Col. Robert Petate, chief of Silay City Police Station, said the use of modified mufflers is a violation of City Ordinance 2, series of 2012.

“These were seized in the past three to four years and we conducted a ceremonial destruction to warn the public that these are prohibited,” Petate told the Philippine News Agency.

He said each modified muffler costs between PHP1,500 and PHP6,000 and the destroyed items were estimated to be worth around PHP200,000.

During the ceremonial destruction witnessed by Mayor Mark Golez and the city officials, the illegal mufflers were crushed using a road roller-compactor.

“We will continue to implement the ordinance. The police will impound the items that will be confiscated. Let’s be law-abiding citizens,” Petate urged the Silaynon motorists.

He said the loud sound coming from modified mufflers causes disturbance to the public because of noise pollution and also brings danger to other motorists.

Petate said owners of motor shops that make illegal mufflers can also be fined for committing a violation.

Source: Philippines News Agency