﻿Signal No. 3 likely as ‘Siony’ nears Batanes

Areas along the projected track of Severe Tropical Storm Siony may likely be placed under Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 3.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Siony” was last spotted at 255 km. east of Basco, Batanes.

“Siony” is expected to further intensify into a typhoon before making a landfall or passing near Batanes early Friday.

It presently packs maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

“Siony” is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon or evening and is expected to turn towards the southwest on Saturday morning and accelerate over the West Philippine Sea towards southern Vietnam.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 2 is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands while TCWS no. 1 is in effect over the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra)

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas susceptible to these hazards,

Rough to high seas will continue in areas where TCWS no. 2 and no. 1 were hoisted while rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Luzon, western seaboard of northern Luzon, and western seaboard of southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over the western seaboard of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture to the sea.

Moderate to rough seas may prevail over the western seaboard of central Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised mariners of small seacraft to take precautionary measures when venturing onto the sea.

Source: Philippines News Agency